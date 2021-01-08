Shota Ishida with the equipment his company uses to sniff out bad body odours. Photo: Handout Shota Ishida with the equipment his company uses to sniff out bad body odours. Photo: Handout
Disease

Do you smell? Japanese entrepreneur’s T-shirt will tell you

  • Company called Odorate launches home-use kit that measures a person’s smell and provides potential solutions to the problem
  • Technicians analyse the smell and rank the level of the unpleasant odour on a scale or one to five and distance at which smells are detectable

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:33pm, 8 Jan, 2021

