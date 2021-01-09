The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold
The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Tying the knot during Covid-19 lockdown? In India, live-streamed weddings and home-delivered feasts are all the rage

  • A recent Tamil wedding has gone viral on social media, with images of the traditional wedding meal served to guests while the ceremony was broadcast online
  • Wedding planners say the new approach allows people to feel involved while also scaling back on food waste

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold
The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold
READ FULL ARTICLE