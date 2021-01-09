The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold
Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Tying the knot during Covid-19 lockdown? In India, live-streamed weddings and home-delivered feasts are all the rage
- A recent Tamil wedding has gone viral on social media, with images of the traditional wedding meal served to guests while the ceremony was broadcast online
- Wedding planners say the new approach allows people to feel involved while also scaling back on food waste
The wedding meal was delivered in insulated tiffin carriers to the homes of the guests who could not attend the ceremony. Photo: Weddings and Marigold