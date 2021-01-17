A promotional poster for the film 'The Illegal' from Kashmiri director Danish Renzu. Photo: Handout
India
‘This film is for them’: Kashmiri director’s ‘The Illegal’ showcases immigrants’ struggles in United States
- Danish Renzu’s gritty, realistic story of an aspiring filmmaker from India in pursuit of the ‘American dream’ aims to act as a window on the migrant experience
- It looks to expose the ‘true side of America’, the filmmaker said, and show audiences that behind every ‘illegal immigrant’ is a relatable story
Topic | India
A promotional poster for the film 'The Illegal' from Kashmiri director Danish Renzu. Photo: Handout