Men prepare to take part in the Naked Man Festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Fewer moons at Lunar New Year as coronavirus hits Japan’s Naked Man Festival
- Japan’s Saidaiji Eyo festival to mark Lunar New Year dates back 1,000 years and features men in loincloths jostling for talismans flung from a temple
- Up to 10,000 men typically take part, but this year only past winners will attend a symbolic ceremony. Still, there will be a cheeky photo competition
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Men prepare to take part in the Naked Man Festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan. Photo: Reuters