Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter
Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Kimchi wars: South Korean academic takes spat with China to new level with tart ad in New York Times

  • Sungshin University professor says he ran advert to let ‘world know clearly that kimchi belongs to Koreans’
  • The shot across the bow of China was the latest in a simmering dispute between the two countries over which one can rightfully claim the pungent delight

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:06pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter
Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE