Seo Kyoung-duk’s kimchi advertisement in The New York Times. Photo: Twitter
Kimchi wars: South Korean academic takes spat with China to new level with tart ad in New York Times
- Sungshin University professor says he ran advert to let ‘world know clearly that kimchi belongs to Koreans’
- The shot across the bow of China was the latest in a simmering dispute between the two countries over which one can rightfully claim the pungent delight
Topic | South Korea
