Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images
Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images
K-pop idols
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

K-pop’s gay-themed ‘Real Person Slash’ fanfiction: an escape from reality or sexual exploitation? South Korea’s not sure

  • Fictionalised depictions of same-sex relationships between K-pop singers in popular bands like BTS draw charges of exploitation
  • But fans of the stories, called ‘Real Person Slash’, defend them as part of the culture surrounding the K-pop industry

Topic |   K-pop idols
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 8:03am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images
Members of the K-pop band BTS have been the subject of much steamy fanfiction. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE