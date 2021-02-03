Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung
Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Meteorite or ‘magical’ healing stone? Indonesian social media lights up again over another alien rock landing

  • Local residents who found a meteorite that crashed to earth in southern Sumatra put it into a tub of water, hoping its essence would cure their ailments
  • It was the second instance that a meteorite hitting Sumatra has made the rounds on social media, with the first, in August, causing a firestorm over its value

Topic |   Indonesia
Tonggo Simangunsong
Tonggo Simangunsong

Updated: 7:39pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung
Some of the villagers from Astomulyo, with the one in the centre holding a fragment of the meteorite in a plastic bag. Photo: ITERA Lampung
READ FULL ARTICLE