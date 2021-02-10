Chinese lanterns hang in a doorway in downtown Singapore. Photo: EPA
Lunar New Year: as coronavirus crashes the party, Chinese in Southeast Asia find other ways to celebrate
- Covid-19 restrictions have put a spanner in the works for traditional festivities that emphasise family gatherings and communal meals
- But ethnic Chinese communities in Southeast Asia say there are other ways to make the period special, even if the ‘prosperity toss’ needs to be toned down
Topic | Lunar New Year
