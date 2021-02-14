A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube
Study buddies: South Korean YouTubers take cram sessions to new level
- With gongbang or ‘study broadcast’ videos, Korean students offer virtual partners in hitting the books
- The bizarre internet trend has caught on in the rest of the world, with one British gongbang YouTuber boasting 530,000 subscribers
