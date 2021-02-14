A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube
A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube
Internet
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Study buddies: South Korean YouTubers take cram sessions to new level

  • With gongbang or ‘study broadcast’ videos, Korean students offer virtual partners in hitting the books
  • The bizarre internet trend has caught on in the rest of the world, with one British gongbang YouTuber boasting 530,000 subscribers

Topic |   Internet
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 2:02pm, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube
A screenshot from the popular gongbang video channel “The man sitting next to me”. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE