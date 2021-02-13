An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter
An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Is violent sex on Thai TV finally not acceptable after Wife on Duty storm?

  • Despite years of complaints, Thai soap operas still show women being sexual harassed and physical abused, and have proved resistant to criticism
  • For campaigners, such on-screen themes reflect many of the embedded, pernicious social values holding back women in Thai society

Topic |   Thailand
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 10:48am, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter
An attempted sexual assault is portrayed in the Thai soap opera 'Mia Chum Pen' (‘Wife on Duty’). Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE