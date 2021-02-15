South Korean women volleyball twin stars Lee Jae-yeong, left, and Lee Da-yeong of the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders. The two were suspended from the national team over allegations of school bullying. Photo: AFP South Korean women volleyball twin stars Lee Jae-yeong, left, and Lee Da-yeong of the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders. The two were suspended from the national team over allegations of school bullying. Photo: AFP
South Korean women volleyball twin stars Lee Jae-yeong, left, and Lee Da-yeong of the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders. The two were suspended from the national team over allegations of school bullying. Photo: AFP
South Korean women’s star volleyball twins dropped after bullying pasts emerge

  • Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong were dismissed from the national team and their V-League club after they admitted to abusing teammates a decade ago
  • At least four of their middle school teammates alleged abuse, including punching, threatening them with a knife and forcing them to hand over money

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:37pm, 15 Feb, 2021

