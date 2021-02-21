Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook
Malaysians turn to Clubhouse amid coronavirus lockdown, weighing its inequities vs practicality
- Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin, actress Maya Karin and disgraced ex-premier Najib Razak have all used the audio-chat app to reach out to audiences
- Describing it as ‘talk radio where anything goes’, one analyst said Clubhouse could end up being overrun by misinformation, including on Covid-19 vaccines
