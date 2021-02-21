Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook
Apps
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Malaysians turn to Clubhouse amid coronavirus lockdown, weighing its inequities vs practicality

  • Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin, actress Maya Karin and disgraced ex-premier Najib Razak have all used the audio-chat app to reach out to audiences
  • Describing it as ‘talk radio where anything goes’, one analyst said Clubhouse could end up being overrun by misinformation, including on Covid-19 vaccines

Topic |   Apps
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:30am, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza posing with his work depicting former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown. Both Fahmi and Najib are users of Clubhouse. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE