India
India prepares to execute Shabnam Ali, first woman since independence

  • Shabnam Ali and her lover were convicted and sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family in 2008
  • If the hanging in India’s Uttar Pradesh state goes ahead, it will be the country’s first execution of a woman since 1947

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 9:03pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Shabnam Ali was sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family in April 2008. Photo: Twitter Shabnam Ali was sentenced to death for killing seven members of her family in April 2008. Photo: Twitter
