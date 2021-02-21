James Liao, centre, pictured with his students at the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata’s Tangra Chinatown. Photo: Handout
Save the last lion dance: in India’s Kolkata, ethnic Chinese teacher strives to keep traditional art form alive
- As one of fewer than 4,000 Chinese-Indians thought to still live in India, James Liao has worked to preserve his community’s traditions over the past 20 years
- The Kolkata native learned his craft from a Malaysia-based lion dance master, and now looks to pass on the music, moves and ‘virtues’ to his Indian students
Topic | India
James Liao, centre, pictured with his students at the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata’s Tangra Chinatown. Photo: Handout