A 10th-century statue is presented at a 2014 ceremony in Phnom Penh, one of three works welcomed home four decades after they were looted from the country in the 1970s. Photo: AFP
Cambodia awaits return of artefacts worth US$50 million, as fight to preserve its history goes on
- The antiquities were taken during the Khmer Rouge regime and are being returned by the daughter of controversial late British art collector Douglas Latchford
- But scores of items were also removed during French colonial rule, and with many sites undiscovered or improperly documented, there is much work to be done
Topic | Cambodia
