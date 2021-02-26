Signs for transgender bathroom access are becoming more common, at least in the West. Photo: Reuters Signs for transgender bathroom access are becoming more common, at least in the West. Photo: Reuters
Women-only spaces under threat? Australian professor assailed for highlighting claims of encroachment by trans people

  • ‘Swift and decisive’ action demanded against University of Melbourne lecturer who started website highlighting women’s negative experiences in shared spaces
  • About 700 academics and students from the university and elsewhere said the website could ‘incite students’ to hold transphobic views

John Power
John Power

Updated: 8:08pm, 26 Feb, 2021

