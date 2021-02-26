Signs for transgender bathroom access are becoming more common, at least in the West. Photo: Reuters
Women-only spaces under threat? Australian professor assailed for highlighting claims of encroachment by trans people
- ‘Swift and decisive’ action demanded against University of Melbourne lecturer who started website highlighting women’s negative experiences in shared spaces
- About 700 academics and students from the university and elsewhere said the website could ‘incite students’ to hold transphobic views
Topic | Australia
