Sets In The City offers a variety of options for pre-wedding shoots. Photo: Rajesh Dembla Sets In The City offers a variety of options for pre-wedding shoots. Photo: Rajesh Dembla
India
Lights, camera, marriage: in India, pre-wedding shoots are clicking with couples

  • Thousands of Indian couples are opting for engagement shoots before the whirligig of the wedding begins
  • Experts say the trend is to have smaller nuptials and spend on a shoot, with hotels, resorts and state governments getting in on the act by offering customised packages

Neeta Lal
Updated: 2:15pm, 28 Feb, 2021

