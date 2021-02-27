Soi Cowboy street in the Sukhumvit district of Bangkok, where much of the city’s nightlife is concentrated. Photo: Getty Images Soi Cowboy street in the Sukhumvit district of Bangkok, where much of the city’s nightlife is concentrated. Photo: Getty Images
Thailand
In Thailand, death of a ‘pretty’ underscores dangers of life as a hostess

  • Model-for-hire who appeared at ‘VIP’ party in Bangkok dies after being dropped off at hospital
  • An activist lawyer says she died of heart failure after consuming ketamine and Ecstasy, but no charges have been filed in the case

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 12:02pm, 27 Feb, 2021

