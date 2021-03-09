Tokyo residents wearing face masks take in the sights of cherry blossoms at Ueno Park. Photo: Kyodo Tokyo residents wearing face masks take in the sights of cherry blossoms at Ueno Park. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo residents wearing face masks take in the sights of cherry blossoms at Ueno Park. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus takes bloom off Tokyo’s cherry blossom festivities

  • The Tokyo government said parks where the cherry trees are in bloom would be open, but that no partying would be allowed beneath the trees
  • The edict is in line with the city’s coronavirus state of emergency, which was extended on Saturday for another two weeks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:22pm, 9 Mar, 2021

