Ruchira Bose, who left Mumbai for Goa last year, sits on the steps of her new home. Photo: Apeksha Bhateja
Why Indians are trading cities for promise of a relaxed life in Goa (but the locals aren’t happy)

  • The coronavirus pandemic has spurred many Indians to move to the popular tourist destination in search of ‘susegad’ – a content, happy life
  • But this has resulted in gentrification, increased property prices, traffic and crowding, with many locals not happy about the influx

Updated: 3:04pm, 21 Mar, 2021

