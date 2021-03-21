Ruchira Bose, who left Mumbai for Goa last year, sits on the steps of her new home. Photo: Apeksha Bhateja
Why Indians are trading cities for promise of a relaxed life in Goa (but the locals aren’t happy)
- The coronavirus pandemic has spurred many Indians to move to the popular tourist destination in search of ‘susegad’ – a content, happy life
- But this has resulted in gentrification, increased property prices, traffic and crowding, with many locals not happy about the influx
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
