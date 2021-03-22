The present iteration of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, which has been called “a failure of design”. Photo: Shutterstock Images
In Japan, will Imperial Hotel’s US$2 billion facelift make it finally fit for royalty?
- The storied hotel has hosted distinguished guests from Lee Kuan Yew to Queen Elizabeth, but urban designer Hiroo Ichikawa sees it as a ‘failure of design’
- He’s hoping the owners of the Imperial Hotel, including real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan, will approve a new design that is truly spectacular
