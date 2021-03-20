Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP
Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Karaoke or torture? In Vietnam, loud singing becomes public enemy No 1

  • Vietnam has been praised for containing the coronavirus, but stopping the scourge of noisy karaoke is proving impossible
  • In some cases, loud karaoke parties have led to violent reactions, with some now calling for a clampdown on the pastime

Topic |   Vietnam
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 2:10pm, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP
Shrimp farmers in the Mekong Delta enjoy a karaoke session during their group dinner. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE