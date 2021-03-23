Steven Yeun, right, in "Minari" with Alan Kim by Lee Isaac Chung. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute/TNS)
Asian grandmas, chilli and American racism: why Minari has Koreans in tears
- Lee Isaac Chung’s depiction of the often lonely path Korean immigrants must tread towards their American dream has won its stars Yuh-jung Youn and Steve Yeun Oscar nominations
- It has also hit a nerve with Korean-Americans, jolting their memories of their own experiences in a new – and not always welcoming – land
Topic | South Korea
