Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

For Vietnamese-Americans, rising anti-Asian violence leaves them preferring the country their parents fled, for now

  • The Covid-19 pandemic and hate crimes like the Atlanta shootings have left Americans of Vietnamese heritage questioning the country that offered their families refuge
  • While the US was seen as a land of opportunity, many migrants experienced discrimination and some of their offspring feel safer in Vietnam

Topic |   Vietnam
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 6:51am, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE