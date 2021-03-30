Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters
For Vietnamese-Americans, rising anti-Asian violence leaves them preferring the country their parents fled, for now
- The Covid-19 pandemic and hate crimes like the Atlanta shootings have left Americans of Vietnamese heritage questioning the country that offered their families refuge
- While the US was seen as a land of opportunity, many migrants experienced discrimination and some of their offspring feel safer in Vietnam
Topic | Vietnam
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. Photo: Reuters