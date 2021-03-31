Blackpink performing on stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in California. Photo: Getty Images Blackpink performing on stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in California. Photo: Getty Images
With Blackpink’s ‘protest trucks’, have K-pop fans gone too far?

  • Active fandoms have long played a major role in helping promote K-pop globally, but social media fan groups are increasingly taking their activism offline
  • In March alone, three convoys of trucks were sent to the headquarters of YG Entertainment – Blackpink’s agency – to demand changes in the way the girl group is managed

David D. Lee
Updated: 6:00am, 31 Mar, 2021

