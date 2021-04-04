Revellers take selfies as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Siliguri. Photo: AFP Revellers take selfies as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Siliguri. Photo: AFP
India begs youths to ‘selfie responsibly’ amid efforts to combat killer trend

  • From PM Modi to Bollywood stars, the love for selfies is strong in India, where research shows almost 50 per cent of the world’s selfie deaths occur
  • Activists and officials are trying to combat the trend with apps logging ‘killfie’ areas, no-selfie zones at beaches, and anti-selfie reminders at train tracks

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 8:55pm, 4 Apr, 2021

