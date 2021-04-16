Suriya Koedsang pictured with his husband Bas at their wedding, in a photo that was uploaded to Facebook. Photo: Facebook
‘What is wrong with Indonesia?’: trolls flood Thai couple’s gay wedding photos with death threats, ‘videos of slaughter’ in cross-cultural flame war
- Within days of Suriya Koedsang uploading pictures of his same-sex Thai wedding to Facebook, they were being targeted by Indonesian online mobs
- The hateful comments quickly snowballed into death threats against the couple and their families – even the wedding photographer
