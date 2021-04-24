A supporter attends the annual Pink Dot event in support of the LGBT community in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Why Southeast Asia’s LGBT community is finally coming out
- Social media, K-pop, boys love dramas and gay characters on Netflix – all have played a part in bringing LGBT issues into the mainstream, activists say
- But greater visibility has also brought a backlash. On Facebook, people troll newlywed Thai men, in Indonesia, a woman was burned to death
