A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travel bubble: what can Hong Kong visitors do in Singapore? Locals suggest hawker centres, Gardens by the Bay and Popular bookstore
- With the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble opening on May 26, seeing family and friends will be high on the agenda but ‘tiger parents’ may also go book shopping
- Hong Kong actor Alan Wan could spend the whole day in Changi Airport, while actress Michelle Saram thinks travellers will want to experience Singaporean food
A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE