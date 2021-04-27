A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Travel bubble: what can Hong Kong visitors do in Singapore? Locals suggest hawker centres, Gardens by the Bay and Popular bookstore

  • With the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble opening on May 26, seeing family and friends will be high on the agenda but ‘tiger parents’ may also go book shopping
  • Hong Kong actor Alan Wan could spend the whole day in Changi Airport, while actress Michelle Saram thinks travellers will want to experience Singaporean food

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kimberly LimDewey Sim
Kimberly Lim in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:13am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
A cyclist rides past the skyline of the financial district and Marina Bay in Singapore. Quarantine-free travel with Hong Kong will start on May 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE