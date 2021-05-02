The view at Hoshino Resorts Kasuke Tiantai project. Photo: Hoshino Resorts
Where to find Zen and Japanese onsen in China’s Tiantai Mountains
- Japanese luxury hotel operator Hoshino Resorts has opened its latest overseas property in the area of sacred peaks associated with the birthplace of Tendai Buddhism
- Onsen natural hot springs and other elements of Japanese culture are central to the design of the hotel, while its rooms borrow from the aesthetics of Zen Buddhism
Topic | Japan
