‘Our profession is at stake’: Mumbai’s ‘dabbawallas’ fear for their futures as coronavirus shuts down age-old food delivery network

  • Lunchbox deliverers have been feeding India’s financial capital since the 1800s, but almost all have been put out of work by the pandemic and its associated disruptions
  • Some worry that their jobs – already under threat from food delivery apps and changing tastes – could now be gone for good, when the virus finally recedes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 11:09am, 2 May, 2021

Mumbai's 'dabbawallas' at work loading lunchboxes onto a train. Photo: Handout Mumbai's 'dabbawallas' at work loading lunchboxes onto a train. Photo: Handout
