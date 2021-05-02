Mumbai's 'dabbawallas' at work loading lunchboxes onto a train. Photo: Handout
‘Our profession is at stake’: Mumbai’s ‘dabbawallas’ fear for their futures as coronavirus shuts down age-old food delivery network
- Lunchbox deliverers have been feeding India’s financial capital since the 1800s, but almost all have been put out of work by the pandemic and its associated disruptions
- Some worry that their jobs – already under threat from food delivery apps and changing tastes – could now be gone for good, when the virus finally recedes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
