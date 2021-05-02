A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia’s supernatural shape-shifting boar demons – and why a village beheaded a wild pig
- Superstitious belief in the ‘babi ngepet’ is still widespread in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, especially on the island of Java
- Footage showing the supposed slaughter of one of these pig demon went viral recently. The man behind the hoax could now be jailed for 10 years
