A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube
A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Indonesia’s supernatural shape-shifting boar demons – and why a village beheaded a wild pig

  • Superstitious belief in the ‘babi ngepet’ is still widespread in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, especially on the island of Java
  • Footage showing the supposed slaughter of one of these pig demon went viral recently. The man behind the hoax could now be jailed for 10 years

Topic |   Indonesia
Tonggo Simangunsong
Tonggo Simangunsong

Updated: 12:15pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube
A man in West Java's Bedahan village said the wild boar was a black magic user who had transformed his or her appearance to steal from others. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE