Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN
Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Netflix K-drama Vincenzo delights Indonesia, Philippines with Kopiko, kopi luwak ads – just don’t mention the Chinese bibimbap

  • Stills from the show featuring product placements of the confectionery and the coffee have been widely shared by social media users in both countries
  • Its attempt to advertise a Chinese version of popular Korean rice dish bibimbap sparked a backlash, however. The offending scenes have since been removed

Topic |   South Korea
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 2:47pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN
Song Joong-ki in the K-drama 'Vincenzo'. Photo: TvN
READ FULL ARTICLE