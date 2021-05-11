Singapore’s Minister of Law K. Shanmugam says some people are deliberately stoking anti-Indian sentiments. Photo: AFP
‘Small minority’ of Singapore residents sowing racism against local, expat Indians: minister
- Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K Shanmugam was among senior officials who condemned an alleged attack on a woman of Indian descent
- He said the conduct of the attacker, a Chinese man, was ‘consistent’ with the uptick of racism during Covid-19, including towards Chinese people in the US
Topic | Singapore
