Singapore’s Minister of Law K. Shanmugam says some people are deliberately stoking anti-Indian sentiments. Photo: AFP Singapore’s Minister of Law K. Shanmugam says some people are deliberately stoking anti-Indian sentiments. Photo: AFP
‘Small minority’ of Singapore residents sowing racism against local, expat Indians: minister

  • Singapore’s law and home affairs minister K Shanmugam was among senior officials who condemned an alleged attack on a woman of Indian descent
  • He said the conduct of the attacker, a Chinese man, was ‘consistent’ with the uptick of racism during Covid-19, including towards Chinese people in the US

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:11pm, 11 May, 2021

