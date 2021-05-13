Japanese protesters outside Heiwadai Athletic Stadium in Fukuoka, reflecting concerns about the coronavirus before the Olympic Games. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese cities left in limbo over ‘host town’ deals as coronavirus concerns persist
- Hong Kong’s fencing team and swimming team planned to stay in Yonezawa and Yamatokoriyama respectively but those plans have been cancelled
- The uncertainty surrounding the hosting arrangements coincides with a surge in coronavirus cases across Japan and in Tokyo specifically
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Japanese protesters outside Heiwadai Athletic Stadium in Fukuoka, reflecting concerns about the coronavirus before the Olympic Games. Photo: Kyodo