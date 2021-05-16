People take part in Friday prayers in Banda Aceh. Photo: AFP
‘Facade of tolerance’: Is Indonesia’s blasphemy law unfair to minority groups?
- Ethnic Chinese Christian evangelist Jozeph Paul Zhang’s provocative video on Islam has sparked controversy in majority-Muslim Indonesia
- The scandal has cast the spotlight on how convictions under the blasphemy law have always been of members of minority groups, even though the law is meant to protect other religions besides Islam
