Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in ‘Crash Landing on You’. Photo: TvN
Why do K-pop fans in Philippines, Thailand lavish gifts on their South Korean idols, whether they can afford to or not?
- Fans of Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin have sent him a food truck, personalised beer and camouflage shoes; BTS member Jungkook got a gold bar, while EXO’s Sehun got a full-page ad in The New York Times
- While some fans want to ‘buy the love’ of their idols, others – including some married ones – are trying to escape the stress of work or loneliness of the pandemic. For those short of cash, anonymous donations can be arranged
Topic | K-pop
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in ‘Crash Landing on You’. Photo: TvN