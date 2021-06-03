When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA
When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Indian bride collapses and dies at wedding, groom marries her sister

  • When bride Surabhi died at her wedding, both families decided to solemnise the marriage between the groom, Manoj Kumar, and the deceased’s younger sister, Nisha
  • The incident in Uttar Pradesh sparked strong social media response, while experts say factors including patriarchy, caste rules and financial burden probably fuelled the tragedy

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 4:04pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA
When an Indian bride died at her wedding, her groom married her sister instead. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE