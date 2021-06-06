South Korean star Jaejae on the red carpet and the radical feminist logo meaning ‘small penis’. Photo: Weibo
How South Korean YouTube star Jaejae pricked the fragile male ego
- Amid a flare up of tensions over gender equality, thousands have demanded the entertainer be banned from TV after she made what some saw as a ‘little penis’ gesture
- Anger and insecurity over adverts featuring Vienna sausages and chicken drumsticks – and the re-emergence of the Man of Korea group – shows how a little gesture can inflate into a big problem
Topic | South Korea
