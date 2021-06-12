The Dae Gaya burial mounds in Goryeong, South Korea. Photo: Handout The Dae Gaya burial mounds in Goryeong, South Korea. Photo: Handout
Tombs from South Korea’s lost kingdoms of Gaya stand as a monument to human sacrifice

  • Gaya was a federation of smaller kingdoms that existed from the first century to the sixth century before disbanding and being conquered
  • The South Korean government hopes burial mounds containing remains of royalty and nobility will be recognised as a World Heritage Site

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Jun, 2021

