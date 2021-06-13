Geisha are seen in a restaurant where they entertain customers. Many have suffered during coronavirus restrictions, leading to an online fundraising campaign. Photo: Reuters Geisha are seen in a restaurant where they entertain customers. Many have suffered during coronavirus restrictions, leading to an online fundraising campaign. Photo: Reuters
Geisha company in Japanese city of Niigata bets on crowdfunding to survive coronavirus downturn

  • Japan’s famous female entertainers were already battling and Covid-19 restrictions made things worse, so one company turned to online fundraising
  • The initial two targets have already been surpassed, with contributors from all over Japan saying the geisha are an important part of Niigata’s culture

Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Jun, 2021

