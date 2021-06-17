A thali meal served at Dasaprakash. Photo: Dasaprakash Hotels A thali meal served at Dasaprakash. Photo: Dasaprakash Hotels
From Udupi to Hong Kong: how an Indian temple town’s vegetarian cuisine spread across the world

  • Multiple chains and franchises across the country – and the world – can trace their origins to food prepared in the kitchens of the town’s Lord Krishna temple
  • While menus have been updated over the years as appetites change, traditional Udupi fare is still a draw for those looking for a wholesome, healthy meal

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 12:24pm, 17 Jun, 2021

