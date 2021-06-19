Small boats are seen at sunset on Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
‘All will disappear’: sun sets on Kashmir’s traditional houseboats as tourism, and Dal Lake, dry up
- There have been houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar since the 1860s, with more modern, palatial vessels attracting a slew of high-paying tourists in happier times
- But a combination of politics, environmental protection and the coronavirus pandemic have conspired to mean the famed floating hotels’ days may now be numbered
Topic | Kashmir
Small boats are seen at sunset on Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua