A food court in Bangkok, Thailand, operating at 25 per cent capacity. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus pandemic in Thailand leaves Bangkok restaurants in turmoil

  • Amid a third wave of infections, eateries have been forced to close, suspend or limit operations, while those that hobble on are banned from selling alcohol, which usually accounts for up to 55 per cent of takings
  • With 50,000 restaurants thought to have closed and the same again on the brink, owners say the high-end Michelin-starred venues may be fine, but a famously eclectic scene risks becoming a little less eclectic

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 1:48pm, 20 Jun, 2021

A food court in Bangkok, Thailand, operating at 25 per cent capacity. Photo: EPA
