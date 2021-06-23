Former followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at a rally condemning the group outside the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s secretive Shincheonji church in foreign recruitment drive after Covid-19 exodus
- Controversial sect hopes foreign recruits can boost its numbers, which may have fallen by 100,000 after a super-spreader incident put the international spotlight on its secretive ways
- Critics say it tricks people into joining its classes without revealing its identity, while a former recruiter admits preying on foreigners’ love of K-pop
