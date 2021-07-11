Hong Kong track cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze is a medal hope in Tokyo. Photo: Cycling Association of Hong Kong Hong Kong track cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze is a medal hope in Tokyo. Photo: Cycling Association of Hong Kong
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Tokyo Olympics: why are there more female than male athletes from Hong Kong for the second Games in a row?

  • The number of female qualifiers from the city has increased from 11 in 1984 to 26 this year, while there have been fewer male competitors over the same period
  • Experts say this is due to gender equality programmes, participation rates and even economic concerns – and it may well continue

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Ida Kwok

Updated: 9:08am, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
