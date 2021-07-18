Kishwar Chowdhury prepares her entry for the ‘MasterChef Australia’ finale. Photo: Instagram / @kishwar_chowdhury
MasterChef Australia finalist’s ‘peasant food’ rice dish delights Bengalis, Indians
- Kishwar Chowdhury’s ‘Smoked Rice Water’ is a modern reimagining of ‘panta bhat’, a type of centuries-old comfort food from Bangladesh and India
- Many ethnic Bengalis were delighted to see their culture’s cuisine showcased on the show – even if Chowdhury herself ultimately lost out on the top prize
