Yiannis Exarchos, the chief executive of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), says the aim is to make people believe they are almost within touching distance of the action. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: ‘revolutionary’ technology promises to be a game-changer for fans at home, broadcasters say
- From 3D, 360-degree video replays to 5G networks that will ensure smoother coverage, the tech is set to make viewers feel like they’re part of the action
- With spectators from home and abroad barred from being physically present, the delivery of these Games has become even more important
