Virtual fans are seen on a giant screen during a Group G women’s football match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: how will Japanese fans watch events, now that spectators are banned?
- Many Japanese had their hopes of seeing Olympic events live or at fan zones dashed. TV sales have shot up as they plan to view at home instead
- As Covid-19 cases surge, Tokyo officials have asked bars and restaurants to close at 8pm – but some plan to ignore that as they struggle to stay afloat
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
