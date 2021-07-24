Yoshinori Sakai, a student born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb devastated the city, during the opening ceremony for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Getty Images
A tale of two Tokyo Olympics: 57 years apart but one common mission?
- In 1964, the focus was on showcasing Japan’s economic recovery and return to the international community after World War II
- This year, Japan is seeking to rise above Covid-19 and mounting costs, and show it can safely pull off a spectacle of sporting excellence
